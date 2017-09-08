28°
News

Renter trashes home and harasses ex housemate

Dylan Shane Vernon-Hall, 22, of Pialba.
Dylan Shane Vernon-Hall, 22, of Pialba. Facebook
Annie Perets
by

A FORMER tenant of a Torquay home trashed the property after he was evicted.

Dylan Shane Vernon-Hall, 22, of Pialba, was going to his former residency to pick up his belongings on May 26 but threw a tantrum when he couldn't find some of his stuff, a court has heard.

He then harassed his former housemate by sending about 160 text messages in a matter of hours, some of which were threatening.

Vernon-Hall pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to wilful damage and using a carriage service to harass.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Vernon-Hall did "significant" damage to the property.

"He put a hole in the ensuite bathroom door, a hole in his bedroom wall, pulled the cupboard door off the hinges of the bathroom, and put a hole in a set of drawers," Sgt Stagoll said.

"He was asked to move out and was not happy with that situation."

Vernon-Hall's defence lawyer Warren Hunter said the items the young man could not locate included sentimental furniture and the ashes of his father.

"He was acting out of anger because of the situation," Mr Hunter said.

"It doesn't excuse his actions but perhaps explains as to why he behaved in which he did."

Upon hearing the circumstance, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said "160 messages is a lot" referring to the harassment that followed.

To which Mr Hunter agreed saying: "I can't imagine doing that over one night." He was convicted and fined $750.

Vernon-Hall appeared in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday for two breaches of a suspended sentence.

Topics:  editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Woman fined $1500 over crash that killed unborn baby

Woman fined $1500 over crash that killed unborn baby

The woman responsible for a head-on crash which caused a heavily pregnant Maryborough woman Rose Dale to miscarry on Christmas Eve has been sentenced in court.

Newsagency revealed as $30M winner yet to be found

$30 million lotto win - (L) Lucy Marshall, Leonie Ellis and Chris McKechnie from Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.

The winning ticket was unregistered.

Meet the Wallaroos superfans who bleed blue and white

Julie Walker and 3 yr old Charlee Campbell are ready to support the Wallaroos on Sunday in the BRL grand final against Past Brothers.

Meet Julie Walker, arguably Wallaroos' biggest supporter.

Two teens charged after alleged crime spree

ROBBERY: Police at the scene of an armed robbery at Dominos in Pialba.

Police appeal for witness and victims.

Local Partners