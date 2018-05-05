Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Forst.
Paul Forst. Alistair Brightman
Council News

Forst 'quietly confident' of mayoral chances

5th May 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER two gruelling weeks on the campaign trail, Paul Forst kicked back and had a few quiet beers with his close friends last night to take his mind off the by-election.

Even through the last day of pre-polling, he spent some time taking a leisurely bike ride through Hervey Bay before going back to pre-poll.

Mr Forst, considered to be an underdog in the by-election, said the entire campaign has been a major learning curve.

He was the first candidate to nominate for mayor, but remained unknown until the ballot was first drawn two weeks ago.

"I'll admit I'm not a very good public speaker, and I've never had to do public forums or speeches," Mr Forst said.

"But I've taken it all in my stride."

Today, he was straight back on the road at 3am, armed with his election signs and cards to make one last pitch to the region's voters.

Despite his election campaign experiencing some setbacks, he said the challenge of campaigning for mayor hadn't impacted on his personal life or his outlook on today's polls.

Mr Forst credited his partner for keeping him grounded through the campaign and his friends that encouraged him along the way.

"I don't think I'm out of the race just yet, I'm still quietly confident I'll get over the line and be an asset to the Fraser Coast," he said.

"Tonight, I think I'll be kicking back and hopefully waiting for that phone call to announce I'm the new mayor. I'm still optimistic of what could happen."

Mr Forst, an ex-boilermaker, said some of his proudest accomplishments included developing major infrastructure for the Brisbane Airport, during a career he says took him all over Australia.

Whatever the outcome, he said he was just enjoying "another beautiful day on the Fraser Coast".

by-election fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    There is no ruffling of feathers in Bay bird club

    There is no ruffling of feathers in Bay bird club

    News A gift of a pair of gouldians put Peter Bugge on a path to a life-long passion.

    Dalgleish compares by-election to 'presidential one'

    premium_icon Dalgleish compares by-election to 'presidential one'

    Council News "I've never seen it like that in 30 years on the Fraser Coast”

    • 5th May 2018 2:00 AM
    'My family is always there to help': Pantlin

    premium_icon 'My family is always there to help': Pantlin

    Council News Pantlin thanked his family, friends and supporters in the campaign

    It's a circus this year at PubFest

    It's a circus this year at PubFest

    News Last day prepare your costumes.

    Local Partners