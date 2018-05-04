Menu
Paul Forst.
Council News

Forst thinks underdog could take the win

Blake Antrobus
by
4th May 2018 12:01 AM
JUST four weeks ago Paul Forst was an unknown name in the Fraser Coast community.

Now the mayoral by-election candidate is confident the disconnect between the council and the community will help him get over the line on polling day.

The ex-boilermaker from Maryborough admitted he is new to politics with his first campaign dogged by challenges.

The setbacks started at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast when he was mistakenly left off the straw ballot.

He then ran into trouble with receiving his promotional signs, which only arrived yesterday, due to a miscommunication with the printing company.

"I have a few more hurdles to face than that,” Mr Forst said.

"I feel I've been a bit disadvantaged, just because I was left off the ballot and no-one had really heard of me.

"Nobody knew who I was.”

During his career, Mr Forst, who is not currently working, helped install major infrastructure at Brisbane Airport and was involved in the building the pedestal conveyor system at Abbott Point.

Mr Forst said it was a career that had taken him all over Australia and one he had been proud to work in.

But he said he was still confident of his chances, saying there was "such a disconnect between the council and the community that they'll have to start looking outside of running councillors.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

