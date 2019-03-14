Forum pools ideas for future

Maryborough Bowls Club members (from left) Laurie Genrich, Des Blazely and Bob Magee are working together to develop a strategic plan for their club's future.

Maryborough Bowls Club members (from left) Laurie Genrich, Des Blazely and Bob Magee are working together to develop a strategic plan for their club's future. Boni Holmes

WITH the push well and truly on to have Maryborough sports clubs move to the new sporting precinct in Nikenbah, the committee and members of the Maryborough Bowls Club are rolling out all the stops to ensure their security into the future.

Committee chairman and co-ordinator of strategic planning Bob Magee is leading the push for the club's future.

He said there were two distinct issues but either way they had to come up with the best course of action.

"Bowlers alone don't pay the club's bills so we are looking for some social input from other groups, businesses, sporting clubs that don't have or want to change a home venue," Mr Magee said.

"The long term vision is to refurbish the whole area, have a restaurant or bistro, two synthetic greens with a PVC covers - it all costs money.

"We need to increase our income and there is only a limited number of bowlers in Maryborough, limited number of schools."

The Maryborough Bowls Club holds a number of state and local tournaments and club competitions. Alistair Brightman

Mr Magee said they had to prioritise what they needed to do now.

The club boasts the cheapest bar prices in the Heritage City and a central, convenient location.

"We are opening the club up to expressions of interest," Mr Magee said.

Expert advice from club members is always available for new members. Alistair Brightman

Men's bowls president Laurie Genrich said they needed to be looking ahead, not just five years but 20 or 30.

"We are not sitting back and waiting for the club to fold," Mr Genrich said.

"We need to ensure the security of this club and the facilities into the future, especially the bowling side of it.

"It is going to be a hard job - it's going to be a big job."

Committee member Des Blazely said they had done a survey of 90% of their members who said they were aware of the situation and would support the club's decisions.

Mr Blazely said volunteers were getting older and in short supply.

Colourful events and lawn bowls fundraiser like Crime Stoppers are held at the Maryborough Bowls Club. Contributed

He said the bar and facilities were only open during bowls days but they were looking at how to keep it functioning.

"We need to preserve this club into the future by another means of breathing," Mr Blazely said.

They all agree they need to be pro-active to keep the future and preservation of bowls and clubs in Maryborough.

There will be an open forum for all financial bowling members of all three clubs in Maryborough.

"A decision of the Strategic Planning Committee was to invite the two sister clubs in town, as this is of their interest also," Mr Genrich said.

The forum will be held at the Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd on Sunday, March 24 from 9.15am to discuss the future of bowls and clubs in Maryborough.

Community groups like U3A are welcome to hold events and meetings at the Maryborough Bowls Club. Contributed

Invitation

THERE is an open invitation to businesses and other organisations to hold social events like work parties with a social game of barefoot bowls and enjoy the fully serviced bar with catering provided from the club's kitchen or use the barbecue.

For more information phone the club 41213285.