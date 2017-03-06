Forum sheds light on future Fraser Coast developments

A TWO-hour Brolga Theatre forum will give Fraser Coast residents an insight to new and future developments.

The session will include information on the new Planning Act, which comes into effect in July, and new development incentives, as well as a panel discussion during which attendees can ask questions.

Planning and infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said it was an ideal opportunity for residents.

"We will cover all things about development with discussion and presentations, Q and A panel session and the opportunity for one-on-one discussions with council officers," Cr Chapman said.

"Progressing development is important for our region. Networking events like this help people access vital information and to have any questions answered."

The theme of the night is 'We're here to talk'.

"No registration is necessary and these sessions will be held every four months to keep the general public and consultants up to date with the industry and its changes," Cr Chapman said.

The forum will start at 4pm.

Send an email to development@frasercoast.qld.gov.au for more information.