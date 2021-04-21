A forum is set to be held to discuss the Fraser Coast’s pandemic recovery.

As the Fraser Coast continues to find its feet amid the ongoing crisis, the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, alongside other community organisations, is working to put the community back on a pre-COVID era footing.

To help achieve this goal, the neighbourhood centre is spearheading the Fraser Coast Community Forum.

With the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, HBNC is seeking to design a COVID-19 recovery strategy specific to the Fraser Coast, under their joint Fraser Coast Social Plan.

It is an opportunity for residents to showcase their thought leadership and make a real impact.

At the forum, residents of the Fraser Coast will have the opportunity highlight the needs and emerging local issues to help the community bounce back in the aftermath of the pandemic.

A wide range of concerns such as homelessness, mental health, unemployment and skills development programs will be discussed at the forum.

HBNC chief executive Tanya Stevenson said the goal of the forum was to reflect on the outcomes of the Fraser Coast Community Social Plan over the past three years and identify the emerging issues specifically impacting the Fraser Coast.

“We want to celebrate the many innovative community projects that have been implemented through the social plan over the past three years,” Ms Stevenson said.

“More importantly, we want to continue to work collaboratively to start coming up with action plans and solutions, to make sure our community is poised to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

The event will be held at the centre on Thursday from 1pm to 4pm.

Entry is free.

Originally published as Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery