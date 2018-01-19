Forums to fight back against ice epidemic

LIBERAL National Party Leader Deb Frecklington has announced an assault on the ice epidemic she says is ravaging Queensland.



Ms Frecklington is calling for bipartisan support for the Liberal National Party's ice strategy and would hold forums in four regional centres in coming weeks to hear directly from Queenslanders affected by the drug scourge.



One of the forums will be held in Bundaberg on February 20.



Here on the Fraser Coast the ice epidemic has surged in recent years.



Just 39 people were charged on the Fraser Coast for possessing ice in 2011, according to police statistics.



That number jumped to a whopping 146 in 2015 - an increase of more than 270 per cent in five years.



"Ice has infiltrated our small towns and cities, it is destroying families and attacking the very soul and fabric of our communities," Ms Frecklington said.



"This drug doesn't discriminate, it decimates. Everything ICE touches it hurts. You don't need to be addicted or even use this deadly drug to be haunted by its effects. No area is immune. In my electorate cars get stolen and people are robbed just so people can feed their habit.



"There is nothing more heartbreaking than when a person from my community reaches out to tell me how ICE has devastated their family, extended family and livelihood.



"In many parts of regional Queensland, youth unemployment is at crisis levels. In Western Queensland, it is above 50%. This is fertile territory for ICE and once it gets a foothold it spreads like wildfire.



"I don't want our regional towns and regional people to suffer anymore. I certainly don't want us to give up without a fight. It is one of my main priorities as Liberal National Party Leader.



"I am proud of the comprehensive ICE strategy we took to the state election but distraught that politics may get in the way and it may never be implemented.



"I would like Annastacia Palaszczuk to take our plan and enact it," Ms Frecklington said.



"I am happy to provide bipartisan support because this issue is above politics.



"People's lives are at stake. In fact the longevity and well-being of whole communities, especially in regional Queensland, are at stake."

