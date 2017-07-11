Fossicking fun at Annual Gem and Jewellery Expo

FROM a humble hobbyist's display day to a major calendar event, the Annual Gem and Jewellery Expo has come a long way in 30 years.

The show, put on by Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club Inc, attracted more than 1200 people over two days at the weekend.

It was originally held at the CWA Hall on Bideford St and has had various other homes. This year Star of the Sea hosted the event which was attended by gem enthusiasts from across Queensland and NSW.

Semi-precious stones, minerals, fossils, crystals, and lapidary supplies were on display.

Show coordinator Russ Wardrope said kids were also kept entertained with special activities set up just for them.

"They had a go at some fossicking, finding gemstones buried in sand,” Mr Wardrope said.

"We had about 30 traders inside, and 20 traders outside, which made it a fairly big show.”