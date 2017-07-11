22°
Community

Fossicking fun at Annual Gem and Jewellery Expo

Annie Perets | 11th Jul 2017 6:36 AM
Jack Cooper from Hervey Bay with twin clear quartz crystals.
Jack Cooper from Hervey Bay with twin clear quartz crystals. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM a humble hobbyist's display day to a major calendar event, the Annual Gem and Jewellery Expo has come a long way in 30 years.

The show, put on by Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club Inc, attracted more than 1200 people over two days at the weekend.

It was originally held at the CWA Hall on Bideford St and has had various other homes. This year Star of the Sea hosted the event which was attended by gem enthusiasts from across Queensland and NSW.

Semi-precious stones, minerals, fossils, crystals, and lapidary supplies were on display.

Show coordinator Russ Wardrope said kids were also kept entertained with special activities set up just for them.

"They had a go at some fossicking, finding gemstones buried in sand,” Mr Wardrope said.

"We had about 30 traders inside, and 20 traders outside, which made it a fairly big show.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast gem show

Pregnant mum uses baby pram in Bay shoplifting spree

Pregnant mum uses baby pram in Bay shoplifting spree

WEARING a blonde wig and reading glasses as a disguise, a Hervey Bay mum was caught using an empty pram to steal perfume from a local pharmacy.

  • News

  • 11th Jul 2017 8:16 AM

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

COURT: Warrant issued for woman who failed to appear

Maryborough's Open House event - Maryborough Court House, Richmond Street.

A warrant was issued for a woman who failed to appear.

OUR SAY: Don't judge those who find love again

Why do we judge widowers like Glenn McGrath when they find love again?

Why do we judge people who find love again?

Local Partners

Neighbourhood centre open day brings joy

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's first ever open day entertained all who attended with great activities while showcasing the centre's programs

Little circus brings smiles to all

The Little Street Circus has been providing the region with Jacq Hunt from The Little Street Circus in Hervey Bay.

The Little Street Circus in Hervey Bay brings joy to locals

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones. That’s the lesson one star nearly learned the hard way after first landing a role on the hit series.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $385,000

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $365,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 $495,000

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!