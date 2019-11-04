Foster mother’s shocking act on boy

Fabian Garcia, 3, was found unresponsive facedown in his vomit after suffering trauma to his head. Picture: Hawaii News Now

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A boy was found dead in a pool of his own vomit after being beaten by his foster mother, police say.

Chasity Alcosiba, 45, was this week charged with second-degree murder over the death of three-year-old Fabian Garcia in Hawaii, The Sun reports.

Horrified first responders found little Fabian facedown on his bed at Alcosiba's home on July 25, 2017.

He was rushed to North Hawaii Community Hospital but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Tests found he had suffered non-accidental blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Fabian, who was put in Alcosiba's care along with his younger siblings, also had "various stages of bruising" on his head, neck and body.

VIOLENTLY SICK

Paramedics found he had "copious amounts of brown-colour food-type vomitus in his throat" suggesting he had been violently sick.

Fabian's biological parents, Sherri-Ann Garett and Juben Garcia, have filed a lawsuit against Alcosiba and state authorities over the child's death.

According to the lawsuit, medics "immediately suspected Fabian was a victim of child abuse".

He had suffered cuts and bruises to his face as well as subconjunctival haemorrhages in both eyes - meaning the interior blood vessels had broken as the result of head trauma.

It is unclear why the boy and his siblings had been placed in foster care.

CLAIMED HE FELL

Ms Alcosiba told police Fabian's injuries were caused by a fall from a work bench two weeks earlier, the family's lawsuit claimed.

But she later changed her story to allege Fabian fell while wearing virtual reality goggles on the day he was found.

The family claimed Fabian had been subjected to long-term brutal abuse.

Chasity Alcosiba, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder over the child’s death. Picture: Hawaii County Police Department

Part of the lawsuit reads: "Fabian's death followed months of visible injuries on Fabian and his younger siblings and numerous notifications of suspected child abuse by Fabian's parents to defendant State of Hawaii's social workers."

Police have now charged Ms Alcosiba over the child's death, and she now faces jail.

Jeffrey Foster, the family's lawyer, told Hawaii News Now: "For the last two-and-a- half years, the Garett-Garcia family has been stuck in a purgatory, waiting for Fabian's killer to be held legally accountable for Fabian's death.

"While the legal charges for the foster mother confirm the family's worst fears, it also serves as an indictment for the foster care system on Hawaii Island."

Alcosiba was being held on $US10,000 ($A14,450) bail ahead of her trial, scheduled for January 7, 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

