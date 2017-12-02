Foster mum awarded for her community compassion

Act for Kids specialist domestic and family violence practitioner Karen Cate (left) and Act for Kids program manager Tina Schultz (right) with Act for Kids Playgroup volunteer Barbara Harris who was awarded the Community Hero of the Year Award at the Playgroup Qld Awards on November 23 in Brisbane.

A MARYBOROUGH foster mum who has been volunteering to help keep children safe was awarded the Community Hero of the Year Award with Playgroup Qld.

Barbara Harris was nominated by the staff of Act for Kids Fraser Coast and was awarded her certificate at a ceremony in Brisbane on November 23.

Barbara has been a foster mum to hundreds of children and also worked for many years in the welfare department.

She has been volunteering with the Little Termites Playgroup Maryborough run by Act for Kids since it started four years ago.

The playgroup is part of working with families to help with them improve their parenting skills.

"I love kids and I like working with playgroup children, but not just them, it is for the mums who come along too.

"I probably wouldn't have been doing it for so long except that they have been such a great group."

AFK specialist domestic and family violence practitioner Karen Cate said the parents get some life skills.

"We do cooking, cleaning, talk about kitchen cleaning, take a recipe home each week.

"Barb turns up every week and donates her time and help out with the kids.

"I have found a lot of parents that go to this playgroup are quite isolated from their own families so having someone like Barb at our playgroup gives them a sense of family."

Act for Kids work for up to 12 months with families who have a high risk of children going into child safety and helps them build skills to keep their children safe.

Barbara said is was quite a thrill but was humbled at receiving the award.

"One of the mums said that I reminded her of her grandmother who she so loved and that is the sad part - a lot of them don't have families," Barbara said.

"I think playgroup is very family friendly.

"I love the kids - there was a little one with autism and she was climbing up all the chairs, I think she thought I was a dragon trying to save her and she just got my face and pulled it towards her and kissed me - just out of the blue

"They are the sort of things that make it so rewarding."

Tina said Barb has had a long association with parents and children who have experienced trauma.

"I think probably the biggest gift we get from Barbara at playgroup is that she is so incredibly non-judgemental.

"She is truly a caring and compassionate person and the parents and the children respond to that.

"Like the little girl kissing Barb's face - she has severe autism and she has been coming to this playgroup, she has had that interaction with Barb and two high fives with another colleague - so you can see the changes."

Karen said she was meeting people's eyes which she never did at the start.

Tina said kids are actually developing skills in this playgroup which is so important.

"We try to have a focus on activities that mums can do with their kids to try and get that attachment and bonding happening," Tina said.

"We have staff going round and seeing if the children need assessments and I think that is what makes is a different playgroup, but we always maintain the association with Playgroup Qld so mums can transition into a main stream playgroup and their annual subscription is already paid."

Karen said she sees families make massive moves from isolation and complete meltdowns to children going to school and mums socialising - it is incredible.

"For some of these women it is their first social outing with their children and to have someone who is not judgemental makes them feel like they are ok," Karen said.

"If you can get mum out then you are making a safer place for the kids."

WINDFALL FOR CHARITY

AFK program manager Tina Schulz said they were a charity but Community Child Safety and Disability Service funded them to provide an intensive family support service.

"We try to provide integrated therapy programs everywhere and that's free psychological, OT, and speech to people in the community that experience some kind of trauma with their kids," Tina said.

"We don't have one here and would love to have one because all of our services are trauma informed.

"We need to look at how children's development has impacted specifically through trauma experiences and a lot of that is from domestic violence.

"Some of the children's symptoms will appear to be autism or something else but it is not - it is related to the trauma which has completely mucked up their developmental capacity or neurobiology.

"So if anyone has hundreds of thousands of dollars they want to donate we could start our own integrated therapy on the Fraser Coast which would be fantastic."

November has been a terrific month for the charity after receiving some big windfalls.

Karen said they were having a team meeting when a lady walked off the street.

"She was looking for charities and wanted to come in and find out a little bit about what we did, so we told her," Karen said.

"She was interested about how children access therapy around here which can be quite difficult and quite expensive for parents.

"So she was interested in donating money that was to help parent access paediatricians and psychologists - and asked that her donation of $5000 be put towards therapy for the children.

"We are just stoked - we can do so much with the money for the kids.

"We are ever so gracious - its just beautiful.

"The earlier you can get therapy for these kids the more likely they are to have a good childhood going into adulthood.

On top of that, Michael Green who has an Integrated Marital Arts Development Academy recently did the Coral to Coast run and raised $351 which he donated to us.

"Michael also works with our kids with behaviour regulation."

DETAILS

For more information on Act For Kids Fraser Coast visit 111 Cheapside St, Maryborough or phone 4122 9100.