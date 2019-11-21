FOUND: Are you missing any of these items?

This flute was found and handed into Maryborough police station on Monday.

This flute was found and handed into Maryborough police station on Monday.

TWO separate lost items have been handed into Maryborough Police station.

A silver flute with specific engraving in the middle, including the word 'Ambassador', was found and handed in on Monday.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said other parts of the engraving would need to be identified upon collection.

"If you own this item, or know someone who may own this item, please attend the Maryborough Police Station between the hours of 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and quote QP1902287521," she said.

This handbag with a car key was found and handed into Maryborough Police Station this week.

A bag and car key with key rings attached have also been handed in (see pictured).

If you own this property or know the owner, attend the Maryborough Police Station and quote QP1902286481. Proof of ownership must be provided.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.