FOUND: Big 1500km adventure for tiny house

Owners are offering a $1000 reward for this 'tiny house' that was stolen in Canberra on Sunday night and spotted in the Gympie region. yesterday.

Owners are offering a $1000 reward for this 'tiny house' that was stolen in Canberra on Sunday night and spotted in the Gympie region. yesterday. Contributed

UPDATE:

A TINY house stolen outside Canberra on Sunday was found 1500km away yesterday afternoon just north of Hervey Bay following numerous sightings over three states.

The tiny house on wheels, which is used as a promotional vehicle for ACT business Smartdeck, had been spotted near Kilkivan and travelling towards Gympie on Tuesday morning.

A growing social media campaign helped pin down its whereabouts when a man, who learnt of the missing house through Facebook, spotted the house parked outside a Dundowran address yesterday afternoon about 3pm.

The house had also been spotted in Dalby and Moonie in Queensland and Moree in New South Wales.

A 24-year-old ACT man has been charged with bringing stolen goods into Queensland and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 5.

Owner Julie Bray was ecstatic to hear the tiny house, worth $20,000, had been safely recovered and thanked the community for helping spread the word.

"Thank you to everyone who shared this and reported sightings," she said.

"The Facebook community is an excellent detective agency!"

CCTV footage of the tiny house stolen from the ACT. Contributed

EARLIER:

"WE knew it was a good thing, but didn't think someone would steal it from us."

A tiny house stolen from Mitchell in Canberra has been spotted in the Gympie region days after its disappearance.

The promotional business vehicle belonging to ACT company Smartdeck was stolen on Sunday night and within 21 hours had been spotted at Kingaroy and then Kilkivan early yesterday morning.

A passer by saw the 'strange caravan', possibly being towed by a white car, at a sports ground in Kilkivan and believed it might have been heading in the direction of Gympie.

Co-owner of Smartdeck Jules Bray told ACT news site Riot Act! the house was worth $30,000 on the market and was going to be the focus of the business's display at the Canberra Home and Leisure Show next month.

This 'tiny house' that was stolen in Canberra on Sunday night has been spotted in the Gympie region. Contributed

Thieves dragged the house down the street with its trailer before braking the clamp and towing both away.

Nearby business captured a silver Falcon on CCTV footage.

The company is offering a $1000 reward for the safe return of the tiny house, which also covers information leading to the prosecution of the thieves.

Ms Bray can be contacted on 0423 568 086.