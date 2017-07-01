Founderfest will provide for young innovators

FRASER Coast Founderfest will develop 45 teenagers' innovative mindset, ignite new thinking and empower their leadership skills.

Berwin will present the inaugural Founderfest at Fraser Coast Anglican College in August.

Founderfest is the brainchild of Startup Toowoomba, whose principal Joy Taylor will facilitate the inaugural event.

Director Andrew Berriman said it would be the first of Berwin's events aimed directly at the next generation of enterpreneurs.

"We hope the attendees will walk away from the three-day event realising their entrepreneurial talents and knowing that the Fraser Coast community through Berwin is there to support them if they choose to take an entrepreneurial path to the workforce,” he said.

"We plan to follow up Founderfest with other events that will cater for the Founderfest participants who choose an entrepreneurial path.

"We have been in discussions with innovation ecosystems that have already created intellectual property for transitioning entrepreneurial education to Startups.”

The event will run from August 11 to 13, and will encourage participants to pitch their own business ideas.

"At the end of it there will be a competition where they pitch real business ideas, they'll be judged by real businesspeople,” director Glenn Winney said.

"It's a way to show students what entrepreneurship means, and shows if they have a good idea, they can do it here as well as anywhere else.”

Go to www.berwin.org.au for more information.