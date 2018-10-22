Menu
Boat Harbour Drive crash - Three vehicles were involved in the incident at around 11am on Boat Harbour Drive near Kululu Street. Cody Fox
News

Four-car crash in Scarness

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Oct 2018 1:33 PM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a four-car crash in Scarness.

The Chronicle understands a four-car crash at the intersection of Queens Rd and Boat Harbour Dr resulted in one car hitting a power pole.

Ergon Energy crews, two ambulances, Queensland Fire and Emergency services as well as police were on scene while the road was closed for about half an hour.

Boat Harbour Drive crash - Three vehicles were involved in the incident at around 11am on Boat Harbour Drive near Kululu Street. Cody Fox

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed a female teenager suffering seatbelt related chest injuries and another patient to Hervey Bay hospital.

Police said investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

