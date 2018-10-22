Four-car crash in Scarness
TWO people have been taken to hospital after a four-car crash in Scarness.
The Chronicle understands a four-car crash at the intersection of Queens Rd and Boat Harbour Dr resulted in one car hitting a power pole.
Ergon Energy crews, two ambulances, Queensland Fire and Emergency services as well as police were on scene while the road was closed for about half an hour.
Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed a female teenager suffering seatbelt related chest injuries and another patient to Hervey Bay hospital.
Police said investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.