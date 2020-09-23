Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A
A
News

Four charged after an armed attack on pub staff

Jessica Cook
23rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four people have been arrested and charged after they bashed a staff member while armed at a pub.

Police received multiple triple-0 calls just after 10pm to the Kondari Hotel on Friday September 11.

Ambulance officers treated the male in his 30s for facial lacerations and significant head injuries.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The offenders had fled by the time police arrived but witnesses were able to provide details and a description of the car they left in.

As a result police were able to identify the four alleged offenders, they were arrested and charged with a number of offence including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thrown door strikes bystander, police allege

        Premium Content Thrown door strikes bystander, police allege

        Crime The Hervey Bay man was charged with serious assault

        UPDATE: Crews contain fire burning near M’boro

        UPDATE: Crews contain fire burning near M’boro

        Breaking Fire crews are strengthening containment lines

        Reading, writing revival on the cards for election

        Premium Content Reading, writing revival on the cards for election

        Politics How the LNP aims to improve Fraser Coast literacy.

        COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

        Premium Content COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

        Health Anyone with symptoms is urged to get tested