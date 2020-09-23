Four charged after an armed attack on pub staff

Four people have been arrested and charged after they bashed a staff member while armed at a pub.

Police received multiple triple-0 calls just after 10pm to the Kondari Hotel on Friday September 11.

Ambulance officers treated the male in his 30s for facial lacerations and significant head injuries.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The offenders had fled by the time police arrived but witnesses were able to provide details and a description of the car they left in.

As a result police were able to identify the four alleged offenders, they were arrested and charged with a number of offence including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.