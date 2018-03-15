Menu
Police at the scene of a suspected meth lab at Dundowran.
Four charged with drug offences after police raid

Carlie Walker
by
15th Mar 2018 9:30 AM

UPDATE, 9.45AM: Four people have been charged with drug offences after a raid at a Dundowran property on Wednesday.

Bay Police Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant David Guild said those facing charges were aged between 28 and 38.

He said three men and one woman had been charged as a result of the search warrant being carried out.

"They were all Hervey Bay people," he said.

Charges included production, possessing of drugs and utensils and failing to dispose of needles, Sgt Guild said.

EARLIER: Two dogs and several people waited under police watch in a yard at a Dundowran home yesterday as detectives executed a raid on an alleged meth lab.

Police were seen entering the lower level of the two-storey home.

Inside, they allegedly uncovered equipment associated with the production of methylamphetamine.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a search warrant was executed at the address.

He said eight people were last night assisting police with their ongoing inquiries.

No charges have been laid in relation to the raid.

The alleged discovery of the meth lab in Dundowran follows the arrest of 17 people last year in connection with a meth trafficking network on the Fraser Coast. The arrests followed a 12 month investigation by police.

One alleged ring-leader, Dundowran Beach mother Samuella Togo, 36, is charged with 73 offences including trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs.

Another 16 people, charged with a total of 171 offences, faced court at the end of last year.

They include a 36-year-old woman from Aldershot, who is charged with 23 offences including trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese said the arrests would "have serious impacts upon the distribution of these illicit drugs in our community".
 

