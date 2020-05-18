Four Coast drivers heading to court for alleged drink driving

Four Fraser Coast men are due in local courts for alleged drink driving over the weekend. Photo: File.

Four Fraser Coast men are due in local courts for alleged drink driving over the weekend. Photo: File.

FRASER COAST police continued their blitz against drink driving over the weekend.

At least four men were intercepted by police between Friday and the early hours of Monday morning.

In the latest incident, a 28-year-old Hervey Bay man was pulled over by police on Shelley St in Scarness around 12.55am on Monday.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the man was intercepted for a random breath test.

Sen-Constable Ryan said he was taken to Hervey Bay watch house and tested further.

The motorist registered 0.122 per cent blood alcohol content and was charged with drink driving.

He is due before a magistrate on June 4.

Staying in Hervey Bay, a 37-year-old man was caught driving under the influence of alcohol along Winbirra Way in Scarness in the early hours of Sunday.

He registered 0.116 per cent and is due in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 27.

In the third incident, a 25-year-old Gayndah man was pulled over for a random breath test about 12.55am on Friday.

He recorded 0.137 per cent and is due in a Maryborough court on June 10.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Maryborough man will front the local magistrates court on July 8 after registering 0.128 per cent on Friday evening.

Sen-Constable Ryan said the motorist was intercepted on Kent St while allegedly trying to evade police.