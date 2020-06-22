Four Coast men due in court on drug charges

FOUR Coast men are due to appear in court in the coming weeks after allegedly being found in possession of drugs.

Police charged the suspects following three separate incidents on Thursday last week.

In the first incident, a 21-year-old Maryborough man was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing suspected stolen property in Urangan.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said officers attended a Charlton Esplanade property around 2.30am on June 18 and spoke to the man in relation to another matter.

“As a result, police conducted a search of the property and allegedly located drugs and suspected stolen property,” Snr Const Ryan said.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 6.

In the second incident, officers attached to the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad intercepted a vehicle in Maryborough for the purpose of a random breath test.

They pulled the 28-year-old driver over in Nagel St and searched the vehicle after questioning the man.

Snr Const Ryan said officers allegedly found drugs.

“Further inquiries revealed he was also allegedly unlicensed,” she said.

The man was issued with an infringement notice for unlicensed driving.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 28 on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

In the final incident, two men are due to front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 30 after officers executed a search warrant at a Howard address around 3pm on Thursday.

Police jumped into action on suspicion drugs would be located at the Steley St property.

Snr Const Ryan said drugs, drug utensils and a quantity of cash were allegedly found.

She said a 32-year-old man was charged with being in possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

A 22-year-old man is facing drug utensils charges.