Four Coast representatives in Wide Bay cricket team

CRICKET: Four Fraser Coast cricketers will be unavailable for their club sides due to Wide Bay duty today.

Australs duo Troy Beckton and Sebastien Smith, Cavalier Paul Stanton and Bushranger Tom Kidd will all play for the region's representative team at the Schaeffer Shield.

They will play at least four Twenty20 fixtures.

Wide Bay will play against South East Queensland, Darling Downs & South West Queensland, and the Sunshine Coast today. The fourth fixture, played tomorrow, will be based on table position.

Bushrangers all-rounder Nic Kelsey will play for South Queensland under-21s at the competition, but will only face Wide Bay if their position on the table dictates.

The absence of Beckton and Smith will compound Australs' struggles as the side that finished runners-up in last year's Maryborough District Cricket Competition struggle for results.

Australs is win-less after six games, and will face a tough challenge in the shape of current league leaders and traditional powerhouses, Past Grammars.

Grammars has lost just one game this season, and while there is plenty of time left this season, they are on the march for another finals appearance.

Australs wicket-keeper Chris Strochnetter is one of a growing list of players who will miss the first grade clash through injury, work, or unavailability.

Strochnetter, who has nursed an injured hamstring for two weeks, said his side may struggle but they won't give up without a fight.

"We'll have a team but we are struggling," he said. "Last week we only had four of the 11 players who were in the grand final last year."

Bushrangers will chase its third win from as many games against rivals Cavaliers in the other A-grade fixture.

Games start at 12.30pm.

FRASER COAST CRICKET

A-GRADE

Past Grammars v Australs at Maryborough.

Bushrangers v Cavaliers at Hervey Bay.

RESERVE GRADE

Brothers Shamrocks v Craignish at Hervey Bay.

Bushrangers v Mary River Mullets at Maryborough.

Bay Power v Tinana at Maryborough.

All games are 40 overs per side and start at 12.30pm.