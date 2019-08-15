Menu
Four Philadelphia police officers have been injured after an active gunman fired at them in an ongoing shooting incident.
Crime

Multiple cops shot by active gunman

15th Aug 2019 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM

MULTIPLE Philadelphia police officers have been injured after an active gunman fired at them in an ongoing shooting incident.

Philadelphia Police Sargeant Eric Gripp said there is a large police presence on the street of the shooting, in the city's Nicetown section.

He said several officers have been injured and warned people to avoid the area while the shooting is ongoing, with reports as many as six officers have been shot.

The suspect has barricaded himself inside a building, and about a dozen officers took cover behind cars as officials surrounded a home with guns drawn, ABC News reported.

One woman told the outlet she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives. "I heard so many gunshots... I'm scared," she said.

The officers have been taken to temple University Hospital, with wounds believed to be non-life threatening.

A fifth officer was injured by a crash at the scene.

Temple University put itself on partial lockdown, urging people to seek shelter and remain cautious.

 

 

More to come...

crime gun control shooting

