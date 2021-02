Four crews are currently at the scene.

Four crews are currently at the scene.

A vegetation fire is burning at Sunshine Acres.

The fire is not threatening property but is producing a lot of smoke near Baxters Rd and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The fire started about 6.45pm on Sunday and continues to burn.

Motorists could be impacted by the smoke.

Those with respiratory issues have been told to keep medication nearby.

Four crews are currently at the scene.