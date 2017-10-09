Four cyclones could impact Fraser Coast

The Fraser Coast could be in for a very wet week.

WEATHER forecasters say the chances of a summer cyclone packing the same strength as this year's destructive Debbie are "average".

The Bureau of Meteorology released its seasonal outlook for this cyclone season on Monday.

Meteorologist, Andrew Bufalino, said it was average "percentage wise" for the eastern regions of Queensland including the Fraser Coast.

"An average season brings about four tropical cyclones and the chance of more is 54%," he said.

"There's no real climatic cycle going on right now which points to above or below average.

"There's always potential for a (Cyclone) Debbie to develop."

Cyclones typically develop during the end of December but they could start earlier.

As for this week's forecast, BOM forecaster, Richard Wardle, said an upper trough would bring showers throughout the week.

"There won't be much rain with those showers though with at least 3mm at the best each day," he said.

"The weekend has an increased chance of showers going from a 40% chance of rain throughout the week to a 60% chance on Saturday and Sunday.

"We might have up to 10mm each of those days."

Maximum temperature of 28 degrees expected for Wednesday and Thursday in Hervey Bay and 32 degrees on Tuesday in Maryborough.