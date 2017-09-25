31°
Four drink drivers caught on Fraser Coast over weekend

Amy Formosa
by

FOUR drink drivers were caught in RBTs over the weekend and into the early hours of Monday morning. 

The first driver, a 44-year-old Hervey Bay man blew an alleged 0.137% after being pulled over on Fairway Dr, Urraween at 6pm on Friday. 

He will face court on October 18. 

A 62-year-old man blew 0.081% after he was pulled over on Truro St, Torquay at 2pm on Saturday. 

He will face court on October 23. 

The next motorist was caught drink driving just after midnight Saturday. 

The 42-year-old blew 0.074% in a RBT on Burrum St, Urangan. 

A 39-year-old man was intercepted by police after he ran into a curb. 

The man blew an alleged reading of 0.156%. 

Police are reminding motorists if you drink and drive during the school holiday period you will be caught. 

