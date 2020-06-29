Menu
Fraser Coast police charged four drivers in one day with drink driving.
Four drink driving charges in one day on Coast

Christian Berechree
29th Jun 2020 10:58 AM
A P-PLATE driver is one of four men set to front court after multiple drink driving charges were laid across the Fraser Coast over the weekend.

Throughout Saturday, officers in three separate locations stopped four different drivers who were all allegedly over the legal blood alcohol limity.

The p-plate driver, a 21-year-old Hervey Bay man, was stopped for a random breath test on Walker St, Maryborough, about 3.20pm.

He allegedly blew over the legal limit and was taken to the Maryborough police station, where police say he registered 0.040 per cent BAC.

He was subsequently charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 2.

Just 10 minutes later, also on Walker St, a 45-year-old Hervey Bay man allegedly blew over the limit and registered 0.063 when tested at the Maryborough station.

He was also charged for drink driving and given a court date of September 2.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, about 12.45am, a 25-year-old Maryborough man was stopped by police on Campbell St, Maryborough.

He allegedly was over the legal blood alcohol limit and registered 0.072 when tested back at the police station.

The man was given a notice to appear in court on August 5, charged with drink driving.

Also on Saturday, a 63-year-old Gladstone man was stopped on Tambaroora St, Howard, about 4.45pm.

He allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.087 per cent.

He was charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 2.

