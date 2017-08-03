Fire crews respond after fridge explodes, goes up in flames

Discarded cigarette causes garden fire at Hervey Bay home

UPDATE: An old camping fridge exploded and went up in flames at a Burrum Heads property.

Crews were called to reports of a shed fire just after 9am.

Resident Ray Stevenson was able to extinguish the fire with a hose.

"I heard a bang and came running out to check," Mr Stevenson said.

There was boat fuel and towels in the shed, so Mr Stevenson said he was lucky to put the fire out quickly.

"If I wasn't home the shed could have gone up in flames," he said.

The fridge was completely destroyed and some damage was done to a dryer.

There was no structural damage.

Property damaged after a camping fridge burst into flames on Tulipwood Dr on Thursday morning. Blake Antrobus

EARLIER:

FIRE crews have been called to reports of a shed fire in Burrum Heads.

Crews got the call and are heading to Cheellii Ct.

Four crews including rural and urban were called to the scene.

More to come.