Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The students arrive at the Urangan State High School formal.
The students arrive at the Urangan State High School formal.
News

Four formals in one night across the Coast

Carlie Walker
21st Nov 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DOZENS of students have taken to the red carpet for their formal at Urangan State High School.

The students made their COVID-safe arrivals at the high school before heading to the Beach House Hotel to celebrate their graduation.

The formal was one of four to be held on Friday night.

Bayside Christian College, Hervey Bay Special School and Riverside Christian College also held their end-of-year celebrations for their senior students.

The Chronicle was at all four formals and pictures will appear on the site throughout the weekend.

It hasn't been an easy year for students, who spent lengthy periods doing their studies from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Maryborough State High School held its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College held its formal on October 16.

Hervey Bay State High School and Aldridge State High School have held its formals this week.

Check out our galleries so far here:

Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

formal hervey bay maryborough schools
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        Premium Content Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        News ‘Larger than life’ legend laid to rest in hometown

        Why honouring Coast cops has never been more important

        Premium Content Why honouring Coast cops has never been more important

        News An award-winning retired officer also had some advice for young recruits

        Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        Premium Content Bushfire started by illegal Fraser Island campfire burns on

        News Water bombers have been on-site for several days

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court