Four formals in one night across the Coast

The students arrive at the Urangan State High School formal.

The students arrive at the Urangan State High School formal.

DOZENS of students have taken to the red carpet for their formal at Urangan State High School.

The students made their COVID-safe arrivals at the high school before heading to the Beach House Hotel to celebrate their graduation.

The formal was one of four to be held on Friday night.

Bayside Christian College, Hervey Bay Special School and Riverside Christian College also held their end-of-year celebrations for their senior students.

The Chronicle was at all four formals and pictures will appear on the site throughout the weekend.

It hasn't been an easy year for students, who spent lengthy periods doing their studies from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Maryborough State High School held its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College held its formal on October 16.

Hervey Bay State High School and Aldridge State High School have held its formals this week.

Check out our galleries so far here: