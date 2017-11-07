Four Fraser Coast women named in Indoor Hockey champs

STEPPING UP: Anniston Chappell, pictured in the 2015 Women's Hockey Grand Fina, has been announced as a player in the U18s Queensland Women's Indoor Hockey Team. Three other Maryborough women have also made the Opens and U18s teams.

MARYBOROUGH'S Anniston Chappell is about to top off one of her greatest achievements.

The hockey player has been named a member of the Under-18 Queensland Women's Indoor Hockey at last week's State Indoor Invitational competition in Kedron.

She joins fellow player Jessie Staples, who was also named in the side. Tinana's Eva Goulsin and Maryborough's Trudi Pedersen were selected for the Open Women's team.

For Chappell, who competed in the 2016 U18s Indoor Team for Queensland, this is her chance to move up the ranks.

"I'm really excited for the competition, being one of the young competitors it should be a good experience,” Chappell said.

"I'm excited to see where it goes.”

For Staples, it will be another championship since she started in the U13s side more than five years ago.

Mum Julie said she couldn't be prouder of her daughter's efforts.

The four women will compete at the 2018 Australian Indoor Championships in Wollongong in January 2018.