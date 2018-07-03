Four hours in line worth it to see Maroons

WHEN Roy Grover arrived at the Seafront Oval at 6.30am ready to meet the State of Origin stars, there wasn't another person in sight.

Come 10.30am, the grounds were inundated with footy fans all eager to give their idols a hand shake and take home a piece of signed merchandise.

Mr Grover said he knew he had to arrive bright and early if he wanted to beat the crowds.

Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - (L) Jess Instone, Robbie and Dylan Borsboom, Mani Bowers, Jasmin Borsboom, Roy Grover, Dylan Brown and Peter Van Ingen were at the head of the queue to meet the players. Alistair Brightman

"I've been watching Origin since it started," he said.

"I love the excitement of the game - everybody loves Origin."

Mr Grover told the Chronicle he had "multiple" favourite players and was thrilled at the opportunity to meet some iconic players.

Alongside Mr Grover was his step-son Dylan Brown who has been watching Origin for as long as he can remember.

"I don't have a favourite player, I just like watching all of them," he said.

"I'm really excited to meet them."

Mr Grover said like many Queensland households, the State of Origin matches meant things would get a little loud at home.

"There's definitely a lot of yelling," he said. "Sometimes things get broken."

Despite losing the first two games of this year's series, Mr Grover was hopeful the Maroons would take out the final game.

Let's hope their visit to the Bay was the stroke of luck they needed.