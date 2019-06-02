Three dead, two injured in horror crash

The scene of the crash at South Bingera on Childers Rd. Picture: Brian Cassidy

A POLICE spokesman has confirmed three people have died after a horror three-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region this morning.

The crash happened just after 9.10am near on Childers Rd near Rosevale Drive in South Bingera on a 100km/h stretch of road and the vehicles collided at high impact.

Three people are in a critical condition.

In addition, a QAS spokesman said a man in his 60s was in a serious condition with head injuries was trapped in his vehicle but has since been freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel.

He was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A woman in her 40s was also been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

Childers Rd is blocked in both directions near Kingswood Way.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area where possible and use an alternate route along Goodwood Rd.

Police have also put further diversions in place via Isis Hwy and Bundaberg Ring Rd, as the area around the incident is expected to remain blocked for some time.

Wide Bay Senior Operations Supervisor Gavin Becker said crashes at high speed often had catastrophic outcomes.

"Consequences of a high speed impact like this are often fatal, if not fatal, (occupants can be) left with severe injuries that are long lasting," he said.

"These three vehicles have had a significant impact which has resulted in five patients being injured…. Of those five patients unfortunately three are deceased."

As well as the tragic result for those involved in the crash and their family and friends, Mr Becker said the effect on first responders was significant.

"It's a difficult situation for emergency crews responding to these sorts of incidences, seeing death and human suffering," he said.

In a separate incident, a person has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after an accident in Willowbank.

QAS said the patient was suffering from chest and abdominal pain and was in a stable condition.

Today's fatal Bundaberg crash comes after a period of horror and death on Queensland's roads.

The country is still reeling from a fatal crash near Kumbia, outside of Kingaroy, in which a mother and her four small children were killed.

Details of that crash are still coming to light with the investigation taking a dark turn.