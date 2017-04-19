Four lane highway could be just what we need

Patients are airlifted from the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

SIX lives have been tragically lost on the same stretch of the Bruce Highway in three weeks.

I have no doubt thousands of people, the friends and family of the victims, are feeling tremendous grief from the absolutely unnecessary loss of life.

Can we eliminate road tragedies completely? No.

Can we minimise the chance of them happening?

Certainly. It boggles my brain in the wake of these accidents to see people reject the notion that the Bruce Highway could be improved upon.

Sure, education needs to continue to ensure drivers stay alert and attentive, but our region needs more than that. Let's hope Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien does what he has promised by standing up and pushing for a four-lane corridor constructed on the Bruce Hwy that leads into the Fraser Coast.

If it's good enough for Caboolture, the Sunshine Coast and Gympie, then it's good enough for us.