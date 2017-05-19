Four-lane highway needed to stop carnage: Llew O'Brien

AS YET another buckled wreck blocked the Bruce Hwy yesterday, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien pleaded with his government to redirect funding to the region's deadliest road.



A 66-year-old female driver was last night in hospital with crushed legs after her car collided with a truck in a head-on crash on the Glenorchy Straight just outside Maryborough.



The cause of the crash, which closed both lanes of the highway, was not yet known but for the region's Federal member, it was one crash too many.



Mr O'Brien said the entire Bruce Highway needed to finally upgraded to four lanes, with a barrier erected between north and south bound traffic to prevent more head-on collisions.



He pointed to a similar upgrade to a stretch between Cooroy and Curra, which since its completion, had remained fatality free. While $5.2 million was spent on an upgrade of the Glenorchy Straight just 18 months ago, Mr O'Brien said yesterday's crash showed that even on a well engineered road, drivers could still find themselves in trouble.



"Things can still go wrong with no barrier between the lanes," he said.



It comes after Mr O'Brien took his own party to task in parliament for failing to fund much-needed upgrades between Gympie and Maryborough in last week's Federal Budget.



This was despite the government allocating record dollars to the expansion of a Sunshine Coast stretch to six lanes.



Yesterday's injured driver was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. The truck driver was treated for shock.

