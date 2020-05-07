Cop pays tribute to hero police dog

A FOUR-legged cop crims on the Coast feared the most has been remembered for his service to the police and the people of the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough Patrol Group officers are mourning the loss of Police Dog Arkie, their loyal team mate who was set to be recognised for his efforts in a major arrest but died unexpectedly.

PD Arkie had been involved in the tracking and capture of countless offenders.

Senior Constable Dellow and Police Dog (PD) Arkie.

He was also a loved family member in the home of his handler, Senior Constable Brendan Delow, who has been humbled by the heartfelt messages of thanks and condolences from across the country.

PD Arkie was sworn into the service on July 7, 2013, and commenced operational duties in the Maryborough Patrol Group with Snr Const Dellow from the Maryborough Dog Squad.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said one of his most memorable jobs included tracking and locating an armed offender which resulted in a four hour stand-off with police.

After two failed taser deployments, the armed offender ran 30 metres from the scene and was apprehended by PD Arkie and another police dog.

Both dogs held the violent offender until their respective handlers could get there.

PD Arkie and Senior Constable Dellow were both recognised for their efforts during this incident and were awarded the Assistant Commissioner's Certificate.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the presentation was postponed and PD Arkie sadly passed away before his efforts could be formally recognised.

Police Dog (PD) Arkie and Kuta

The spokesperson said the loss of a police dog was devastating for the entire service, but especially for the handler who worked and lived with their canine partner.

"Police Dogs are part of our handlers' families, they interact with the household, enjoy the love showered upon them and give it back unconditionally," they said.

"The bond between a PD and their handler can be described as unbreakable as they promise to keep one another safe."

When PD Arkie was off duty, he loved his 6am ball throwing sessions.

Snr Const Dellow said wherever he went, Arkie was nearby with a tennis ball in his mouth ready for it to be thrown. "He just loved being with my family and I and relaxing out on the veranda," he said.

"He was a hard working, streetwise police dog with a very, very strong work ethic.

"Nothing seemed to phase him and you knew whatever situation you might find yourself in, he would be with you by your side."

Snr Const Dellow thanked the public for the many messages of support he received.

"I have read all of the messages posted about Arkie and I am appreciative of and humbled by everyone's outpouring of support.

Senior Constable Dellow and Police Dog (PD) Arkie as a puppy.