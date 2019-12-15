Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Four men charged over vicious Gympie street bashing

15th Dec 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have charged four men following an altercation in Gympie yesterday that left a man with a critical head injury.

A 24-year-old Gympie man was outside a venue on Mary Street when he allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men about 11.30pm.

The man was allegedly assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
attack charges crime gympie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sweet relief for growers concerned about Native Title

        premium_icon Sweet relief for growers concerned about Native Title

        News ‘There are no concerns among cane growers in the area’

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Queensland students achieve record-breaking OP results

        OP results 2019: First Year 12 scores revealed

        premium_icon OP results 2019: First Year 12 scores revealed

        News Multiple Queensland schools have recorded their best ever OP results

        'LOOK OUT FOR YOUR MATES': Paramedic's life-saving drug tips

        premium_icon 'LOOK OUT FOR YOUR MATES': Paramedic's life-saving drug tips

        News What to do when simply saying to teens ‘don’t do drugs’ isn’t working