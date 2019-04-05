Four more rape charges for swim coach

A further four further charges have been laid against 20-year-old swimming instructor Kyle James Henk Daniels.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports two girls - aged six and eight - had been sexually touched on separate occasions during swimming lessons at a Mosman pool, on Sydney's lower north shore, earlier this year.

Mr Daniels was initially charged by investigators on 12 March 2019. He had 28 new charges laid against him in court on 20 May after allegations of sexual abuse committed while he was a swim teacher at the pool.

Following further investigations, detectives yesterday laid four additional charges, being four counts of sexual intercourse with child under 10.

Police will allege in court the man sexually abused another girl, aged seven, on separate occasions during lessons at the Mosman pool between November 2018 and December 2018.

Kyle Daniels, 20, from Balgowlah is facing 31 charges of child sexual abuse/ Picture: Instagram.

Last month, a Mosman Swim Centre internal memo emerged, dated August 14, that stated "unorthodox hands-on" instruction techniques in the pool had been "observed" in "recent weeks".

The document, which was submitted as part of court proceedings and seen by news.com.au, then outlines three key rules for three instructors.

"As instructors, it is extremely important that we are aware and using the correct technique to hold and interact with children," the memo reads.

"1. DO NOT hold children close to the groin and/or chest area."

It goes on to say that instructors should always have their hands above water and in an "appropriate" position on their bodies, and adds that instructors should not position themselves behind the children at any time.

Kyle Daniels is facing further charges. Picture: Facebook.

"2. CUDDLING. While it is acknowledged that crying children sometimes need a cuddle, unnecessary cuddling can be concerning to some parents. Use your discretion.

"3. Being overly playful and unnecessarily hands-on. We are teachers and there to instruct."

Mr Daniels was granted bail in Manly Court on 20 March, where his lawyer said he "strongly denies" all the allegations made against him.

Defence lawyer, Todd Alexis, told the court his client's touching of the children was "unlikely to have been sexual in nature" when "viewed objectively".

One six-year-old girl said the instructor touched her while they were in the pool.

Mr Alexis said Mr Daniels was simply helping the girl learn backstroke using a paddleboard.

"The applicant (Mr Daniels) allegedly said 'put your tummy up' as he 'pushed her off'," Mr Alexis told court.

He said it was likely what the alleged victim felt was her swimming costume becoming wedged between her legs during the backstroke motion.

The Balgowlah local is currently on strict conditional bail and due to reappear at Manly Local Court on Wednesday 8 May 2019.

Investigations into the alleged abuse continue.