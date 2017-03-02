LifeFlight transports four for serious medical infections

LifeFlight transported four patients from Hervey Bay Hospital to various Brisbane hospitals.

BRISBANE-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter completed back-to-back missions to Hervey Bay Hospital today.

The crews flew LifeFlight's new AW139 helicopters, which have the capability to transfer multiple patients.

A rare occurrence saw the service visit Hervey Bay twice on Thursday, as four patients with unrelated "serious medical infections" were transported to Brisbane.

They were airlifted to Brisbane then taken by road ambulance to several Brisbane hospitals.

Two women, aged 59 and a 79-years-old, were transported to The Prince Charles Hospital and Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital respectively at 8am.

The rescue helicopter returned to Hervey Bay shortly after, as a man and woman aged in their late-50s and late-80s respectively, required transportation.

The patients were transported to Wesley Hospital and Prince Charles Hospital.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said there was no further information on the infections, but said all four were unrelated.