One vehicle incident at Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd on April 28.

One vehicle incident at Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd on April 28. Annie Perets

FOUR people were taken to hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.

The rollover happened Saturday night about 6.05pm in the suburb of Susan River.

The four injured people were passengers in the vehicle.

Police and ambulance have since left the scene.