Four rescued from floodwaters on Fraser Coast

FOUR people have been rescued by emergency service crews after two cars were washed off the road due to rising floodwaters.

The incident happened on Booral Rd near Main St about 9.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesman from Hervey Bay Fire Station said two cars had attempted to cross the flooded roadway and had been washed off the road.

He said there were three people in one of the vehicles and one in the other.

Meanwhile flood warnings have been issued for coastal catchments from Maryborough to Caboolture and an initial minor flood warning is in place for the upper Mary River.