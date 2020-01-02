Four suspected drug overdoses at music festival

Four revellers collapsed from suspected drug overdoses at the Field Day music festival on New Year’s Day and police arrested two alleged pill suppliers.

Another 167 people were charged with possession at the New Year's Day event where drug amnesty bins at the gate were trialled.

Crowds at Field Day on New Year’s Day. Picture: Instagram

The revellers who collapsed had life threatening symptoms considered so serious they had to be treated on scene by a specialist emergency team before being taken to hospital.

Each was intubated at the Domain, where the event was held, before being taken to hospital. Another five revellers were admitted to hospital with four of those suffering from the effects of drugs.

"Throughout Field Day, nine patients were transferred to Hospital via ambulance," a NSW health spokesman said.

"Four of these patients received high level emergency care on site by medical teams. Drugs were likely to be a factor in eight of the nine cases."

Medical experts say without the quick response of an emergency team which quickly insert a breathing tube there is a possibility that the person could die.

One patient is still in intensive care and another was expected to be released yesterday. All others have been discharged.

The event was attended by 27,000 people, with Field Day signalling the unofficial start of the music festival season.

Emergency care teams have been deployed at festivals since January last year as a response to five deaths of young people from drug overdoses in the previous months.

One of those charged was a 19-year-old man who allegedly had 3.4g of MDMA in his underwear. He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on March 11.

Police also issued 10 Criminal Infringement Notices for offences including failing to quit licensed premises and offensive behaviour. Another 35 were ejected for intoxication, 36 people were issued with move-on directions and one Youth Caution was issued.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that amnesty bins used at Field Day and another festival on New Year's Eve would be emptied without the contents being checked under a trial.

NSW Health confirmed the sealed bins were removed by contractors and destroyed.

It means when the trial ends the amount of drugs being given up and what is in them will remain a mystery.