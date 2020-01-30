Menu
Four teens charged over car thefts

by Luke Mortimer
30th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
FOUR teenagers have been charged by police after two cars were stolen from Ormeau.

Queensland Police allege a 16-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and a pair of 18 year olds stole the vehicles from an address on Monday night.

One vehicle was tracked by the POLAIR helicopter and intercepted at Miami, while another was found at Nerang.

Gold Coast Police investigations continue, despite the arrest of the teens.

One of the 18-year-old's from Helensvale has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and was due to face Southport Magistrates Court on February 10.

The second 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of burglary and committing an indictable offence and one count of fraud.

He was due to face court on February 12.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle while the 16-year-old boy has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of burglary and commit indictable offence, one count of receiving tainted property, and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Both of the juveniles will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

car thefts court crime gold coast

