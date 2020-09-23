Four very different exhibits to go on display this week

Hallowed Ground is a collection of artworks by a group of artists from Childers showcasing various mediums and techniques, including clay sculptures and vessels, drawings and installations.

Hallowed Ground is a collection of artworks by a group of artists from Childers showcasing various mediums and techniques, including clay sculptures and vessels, drawings and installations.

FOUR very different new exhibits will go on display at Maryborough's Gatakers Artspace this Saturday.

With the exhibitions running until October 31, Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the variety of artworks on offer was truly spectacular and included works from talented artists living in the Fraser Coast and Childers regions.

"I look forward to seeing these exhibitions by our talented local artists," Cr Sanderson said.

Marilyn Murray's Memories in Miniature is an exhibition of about 100 miniature artworks. Each artwork is framed and features landscapes, seascapes, buildings, churches, animals and birds.

Pro Found Studio Dog is a visual exhibition by four regional artists - Kerry Harrison, Wendy Talbot, Sheena Walsh and Jo Williams.

Drawn from Life is an exhibition of drawings from life. The Saturday group of drawers will showcase works from their year's work with various models.

Cr Sanderson said Gatakers Arspace was committed to supporting and promoting the art activities of individuals and groups within the local community.

The artspace, located at 311 Kent Street, Maryborough, was originally a warehouse and has been restored to preserve the historic value of the building, while creating a contemporary exhibition space with four galleries housing works of local and visiting artists.