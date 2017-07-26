26°
Fourth book: Falling asleep has never been so cute

26th Jul 2017 10:30 AM

MEM Fox's Time for Bed is the ultimate bedtime story for kids across the nation, and you can get it for just $2.30 with Wednesday's paper.

This beautifully- illustrated book shows baby animals getting ready for bed with some gentle encouragement from their parents.

Your kids will catch the drowsiness from the calves, mice and foals and drift off into a deep, sweet sleep.

This is the fourth book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and there are 15 in total to collect over the next two weeks.

Coming up with the Fraser Coast Chronicle tomorrow is I Went Walking.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday July 23- Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)

Monday July 24- The Wonky Donkey (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Tuesday July 25- Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Wednesday July 26- Time for Bed (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Thursday July 27- I Went Walking (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Friday July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Saturday July 29 - Pig the Pug (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Sunday July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)

Monday July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Tuesday August 1 - This & That (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Wednesday August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Thursday August 3 - The Magic Hat (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Friday August 4- Pig the Fibber (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Saturday August 5- Waltzing Matilda (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Sunday August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs.

For more information, head to www.greataussie- stories.com.au.

Topics:  books fraser coast chronicle great australian storybook collection

