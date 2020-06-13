Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Movies

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

by Dave McNary
13th Jun 2020 12:35 PM

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth Matrix film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Matrix movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the Matrix sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The film was set to hit theatres in October.

In addition, Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021 date previously occupied by Matrix 4.

Originally published as Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

matrix movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        premium_icon WHALE RETURN: Keep your distance

        News Humpback whales are returning to Hervey Bay, but authorities warn boaties to keep...

        Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        premium_icon Motel owners tell of 'shocking impact' of border closure

        News Business owners call for Queensland’s border to be opened

        Border battle erupts between Coast MPs

        premium_icon Border battle erupts between Coast MPs

        News Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said businesses are hurting