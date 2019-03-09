Fox wins ‘biggest sporting event of 2019’

Wallabies Dean Mumm, Adam Ashley-Cooper and David Pocock thank fans at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

FOX Sports has secured the broadcast and streaming rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan - the biggest sporting event of the year.

All matches of the prestigious tournament will be available live and ad-break free during play on a dedicated channel and, for the first time, live in 4K Ultra HD, exclusive for Foxtel sports subscribers*.

The World Cup runs from September 20 to November 2 and, with Japan as hosts, the matches are scheduled in prime viewing times for Australian audiences.

In another first, Kayo Sports will also stream Fox Sports' live coverage to its subscribers and all matches will be available to stream on demand.

Fox Sports' dedicated World Cup channel will include match previews, daily highlights, review programs, archive matches from previous tournaments and analysis from the best commentators in the business.

Fox Sports’ George Gregan, Greg Clark, Patrick Delany, Peter Campbell and Drew Mitchell are happy with the news.

The deal reinforces Foxtel's position as the home of rugby in Australia, with Fox Sports also broadcasting Super Rugby, the Rugby Championship, the Bledisloe Cup, NRC and HSBC Sevens Series, while beIN Sports broadcasts The Six Nations Championship, and Eurosport broadcasts Top 14 Rugby from France.

"The Rugby World Cup 2019 is the biggest sports event this year and the only place to see all 48 games live and ad-break free during play is on Fox Sports," head of Fox Sports Peter Campbell said.

"And we will create history with every Rugby World Cup 2019 game available to Foxtel sports subscribers and exclusively live in 4K Ultra HD - this will provide a stunning viewing experience like never before for sports fans.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and captain Richie McCaw after victory in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"The modern Australian sports fan has a rich tapestry of background and heritage.

"Whether supporting the Wallabies or the All Blacks, England, Italy, South Africa, the USA, Fiji, or Tonga and beyond, our coverage will be for all fans no matter who you support.

"A global event like the Rugby World Cup 2019 is for all, irrespective of our backgrounds or sports code allegiance.

"The rights we have acquired will also allow all matches in the tournament to be streamed on our new sports only service Kayo Sports, as well as Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont also welcomed the news.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Fox Sports as rights holding broadcasters for Rugby World Cup 2019," Beaumont said.

"They are long standing supporters of rugby in Australia, broadcast innovators and with all of the big matches being shown in prime time slots, will be a destination for Australian sports fans in September, October and November."

Fox Sports' leading app and website, www.foxsports.com.au will also provide additional coverage of the World Cup with live match centres and video to ensure a one-stop destination for rugby fans.

*Requires iQ4 set top box, compatible HDMI cable and compatible 4K TV. Any other connected equipment must also be compatible with Foxtel's 4K UHD Standard. Available to customers with Sports + HD packs. For more info see Foxtel.com.au/compatibility

