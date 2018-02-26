INNOVATION: Fraser Coast canegrowers to attend meeting

THE region's sugarcane growers, millers and industry will get the latest information on research and innovation at a meeting in Bundaberg this week.



The event will from 9am to 12pm at The Waves Sports Club tomorrow and will provide the Wide Bay sugarcane industry with insight into work and investments from Sugar Research Australia.



The event will see researchers from a range of institutions presenting on their research and then answer questions from the audience to further explore how their work provides productivity, profitability, and sustainability outcomes for the industry.



Topics will include potential genetic gains in the plant breeding program, sugarcane variety fibre levels, soldier fly and more.



SRA CEO Mr Neil Fisher said that the event would provide information relevant to the local industry, while also sharing the latest research information.



"Sugarcane varieties are the single biggest investment area that SRA makes on behalf of the Australian industry and are a foundation of profitability and productivity for growers and millers," Mr Fisher said.



"So this will be a hot topic of discussion, especially as SRA is undertaking a raft of improvements to sugarcane breeding program.



"SRA is also making a significant investment into the key pests of cane grubs and soldier fly, so this will be a chance to hear an update on these important topics."



"We encourage all growers, millers, and industry stakeholders to attend these forums to learn more about the research and innovation occurring as part of SRA's investments."

