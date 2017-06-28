Fraser Coast cattle farmers have three months to plan

FARMERS across the Wide Bay have three more months to get their biosecurity plans in place, with Animal Health Australia and the Cattle Council of Australia agreeing to the extension.



The plan is aimed at managing Bovine Johne's Disease after stud beef cattle were found to be infected with the disease on a farm near Rockhampton in 2012.



Tiaro cattle farmer Ron Black said getting the biosecurity plan in place was now a priority.



He said he was grateful for the three month extension, as it was originally due to be in place by the end of the week.



Earlier this year the Northern Territory Government reduced regulation of BJD for the ongoing biosecurity management of the infectious animal wasting condition.



Instead the Johne's Beef Assurance Score will be adopted, which rates a property's biosecurity risk on a scale of zero to eight.



The NT Government said it would only take cattle with a J-BAS 6, which requires producers moving cattle in or out of the NT to have a biosecurity plan in place, with no history of the disease being present for the past five years.



Mr Black, who has 100 head of cattle, said he was putting a plan in place to achieve that level, which was all most cattle farmers would need in order to sell their herds.



Initially properties were required to have a plan in place by July 1, but that has now been changed to October 1.

