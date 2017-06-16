Fraser Coast councillor condemns vandals who damaged art

A FRASER Coast councillor has expressed his disgust after a vibrant piece of street art was vandalised in Maryborough.

Daniel Sanderson said he was disappointed to see the damage that had been done to Maryborough artist April Spadina's work, which was featured in Kings Lane.

A menagerie of animals, including goats, pigs and a cow, were depicted on vintage bikes, paying homage to the past workers at Walkers Ltd, who were sighted daily riding their bike to and from work many years ago.



Sadly soon after the bikes were installed at the artwork they were damaged and they have now been removed after receiving extensive damage last week.

"I'm appalled that someone would do this to a beautiful piece of public art which was making the city centre vibrant and building on the creative culture within our city precinct," Cr Sanderson said.

"The cost to the community is not just in the cost of the repairs.

"It is also in the loss of pride, and causes people to lose interest in the city as well as lose interest in volunteering in programs that make the city a better place.

"There is also the ongoing cost as council again expands its CCTV network to cover more areas of the CBD so people can feel safe and vandals have nowhere to go."

Ms Spadina said the vintage bikes would be replaced with metal bike cut-outs, power coated and fixed to the wall.



"I don't understand the mentality of vandals," she said.