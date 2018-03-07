Fraser Coast features heavily on new Queensland bucket list

THE Fraser Coast is definitely one of the region's leading the way when it comes to the best things to do in Queensland.

Visiting Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island, swimming with manta rays off Lady Elliot Island, watching whales in Hervey Bay and trekking along the Fraser Island Great Walk all feature on a new Queensland bucket list.

In a list of the top 100 things to do in Queensland before you die, launched this week by travel website Experience Oz, Lake McKenzie is the highest rated at number 6, followed by the manta ray swim at 14, whale watching at 15 and the island walk at 53.

Visitors to the website can vote for their favourite for a chance to win the experience, including flights and accommodation.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said it's terrific to see that so many Fraser Coast experiences rated highly on the bucket list.

"We're blessed to have world-class drawcards on our doorstep and I'd encourage everyone to get out and experience the amazing attractions for themselves," he said.

"We'd also love the public to vote for our attractions and push one of them to number one on the bucket list of experiences list so visit the Experience Oz website to support our local tourism industry."

To see the entire bucket list and vote, go to www.experienceoz.com.au/en/qld-bucket-list.