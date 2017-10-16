Fraser Coast on full display at travel forum

THE Fraser Coast was on full display last week at Corroboree West, one of Australia's largest forums for international frontline travel specialists.



Representatives from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, Kingfisher Bay Resort, Tasman Venture and Lady Elliot Island attended the event on the Gold Coast.



FCTE marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said Corroboree West provided the opportunity to promote the region to some 300 frontline international buyers.



He said visiting travel specialists had flown in for the event from key Western markets, including the primary international markets for the Fraser Coast - the United Kingdom and Germany - as well as Italy, France, United States, Canada and Brazil.



"It's a chance for these specialist agents to strengthen their product knowledge to better promote the Fraser Coast," Mr Nardi said.



Danae Schmid, who works in international sales and marketing for Kingfisher Bay Resort, said the specialised training event provided a terrific opportunity to connect with European and North American agents, and build awareness for Fraser Island as a destination.



"Attending Corroboree West and hosting post-event familiarisations is an investment in strengthening our international agent network and enhancing the ability of our advocates to promote and sell Fraser Island experiences," she said.



Tasman Venture marketing consultant Danielle Andreuzzi said the opportunity to speak to travel specialists, so that more international tourists learned about Tasman Venture cruises and made bookings, was valuable.



"We meet with them one-on-one to talk to them about the products that we're actively selling in those markets," she said.



"They basically go home with a whole heap of product knowledge… and actively sell our products direct to the consumers who are coming to Australia."



Mr Nardi said the Western markets were incredibly important to our region. as shown by the latest statistics.



He said in the International Visitor Survey for the year to June, the Fraser Coast saw an 8.9% increase in tourists from Europe to 76,000, a 5.9% lift from North America to 13,000 and a 1.8% rise from the United Kingdom to 35,000.



Corroboree West is organised by Tourism Australia in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and Gold Coast Tourism.

