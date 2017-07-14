Fraser Coast lighthouse will not be restored

LAST YEAR Middle Bluff Lighthouse on Woody Island underwent a significant restoration - but it's twin, North Bluff, won't be getting the same treatment.

More than $175,000 was spent restoring the lighthouse, but a spokeswoman from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said North Bluff would be preserved as a cultural ruin of the region's history.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service restored the Middle Bluff Lighthouse in 2016 to maintain it as an example of this unique style of construction and period in Queensland's history," she said.

The spokeswoman said North Bluff wold be protected from threats such as fire, pests and vandalism while maintaining public safety.

Woody Island is listed on the Queensland Heritage Register as a significant cultural landscape

that is evidence of the historic use of the Island for maritime and communications purposes in the

early growth and settlement of the Maryborough/Hervey Bay area.



The entire island, including the leading pair of lighthouses built in 1866, is included in the heritage

listing.

Woody Island's lighthouses were built in 1866 to mark the line of a channel approaching the

entrance to the Mary River and played a significant role in the development of the Port of

Maryborough, guiding safe passage for vessels.



The two lighthouses were designed as a leading pair, an arrangement believed to be rare in

Queensland.

The lighthouses also survive as rare examples of octagonal, timber-framed towers, with weatherboard sheeting that was an early Queensland design before the Commonwealth was given control of navigational aids in 1915.