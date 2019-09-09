Fraser Coast man was four times the legal limit, police say
POLICE have charged a 22-year-old Bauple man with high-range drink-driving.
Police stopped a white Mazda utility about 12.02am on September 8, for a roadside breath test.
The driver returned a positive roadside reading, police will allege.
He was taken to Maryborough Police Station for further testing.
Police will allege the man registered 0.162 per cent - more than four times the legal limit.
The driver was subsequently charged with high-range drink-driving.
He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 25.