A man was allegedly caught behind the wheel while four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Fraser Coast man was four times the legal limit, police say

Carlie Walker
9th Sep 2019 4:30 PM
POLICE have charged a 22-year-old Bauple man with high-range drink-driving.

Police stopped a white Mazda utility about 12.02am on September 8, for a roadside breath test.

The driver returned a positive roadside reading, police will allege.

He was taken to Maryborough Police Station for further testing.

Police will allege the man registered 0.162 per cent - more than four times the legal limit.

The driver was subsequently charged with high-range drink-driving.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 25.
 

bauple drink-driving fraser coast
